Brooklyn Nine-Nine has confirmed the date for its final and eighth season. The cop situational-comedy will arrive on August 12 on NBC, with two back-to-back episodes every week. The eighth and final season totals with 10 episodes. Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melisa Fumero, Joe LO Truglio, Joel McKinnon, Dirk Blocker and Stephanie Beatriz.

Check Out the Video Below:

Save the date for Season 8, Nine-Niners. The final season of #Brooklyn99 arrives Thursday, August 12 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/RLYKyEbxxP — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) May 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)