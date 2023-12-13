Andre Braugher passed away on December 11, 2023, at the age of 61, following a brief illness. The renowned actor, a two-time Emmy winner, was widely recognised for his roles as Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street, Owen Thoreau Jr in Men of a Certain Age, Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, among others. His death has left fans around the world heartbroken. Many took to social media platforms to share some of the treasured onscreen moments of actor Andre as they mourn his demise. Check out some of the posts below: Emmy Winner Andre Braugher Dies at 61; Actor Was Best Known For His Roles In Homicide and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

'The Cherry On Top Of The Show'

andre braugher as captain holt was the absolute cherry on top of this show. he made them a family. pic.twitter.com/QQuQidW7aK — iona (@prknsiona) December 13, 2023

An 'Incredible' Actor

i bring this clip up all the time but it has to be shared now. this is the perfect encapsulation of andre braugher. he commanded every single scene he was in and MADE YOU pay attention and then the look he gives at the very end breaks you out of it with a laugh. he was incredible pic.twitter.com/FFtblO4XPu — Lauren 🥯 (@laurenleti) December 13, 2023

RIP Andre Braugher

one of the best things watching brooklyn nine nine was looking forward to captain holt's sassy comebacks and intellectual jokes every episode thank you for that andre braugher may you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/6w4QX7QXpq — chloe (@ladykarevs) December 13, 2023

Fans Love This Scene

In honor of Andre Braugher, here's one of my favorite scenes from Brooklyn 99 pic.twitter.com/ibbZBWShBy — Zach (@ZacharyRos3507) December 13, 2023

'Thank You For The Laughs, Captain'

brooklyn nine-nine got me through some really rough days & continues to be my comfort show. thank you for the laughs, captain 🫡 rest in power, andre braugher 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UbGoBUrYl6 — marga (@austenfiIms) December 13, 2023

Fans Are 'Heartbroken'

I am so heartbroken, andre braugher you will always be so loved thank you for bringing captain holt to our screens pic.twitter.com/XPOolPJJVf — j (@janineteaques) December 13, 2023

