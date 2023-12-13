Andre Braugher, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, passed away on December 11 at the age of 61. His publicist confirmed that he was suffering from a brief illness for past few months. Braugher's death has sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry, with countless colleagues and fans taking to social media to share their condolences and memories. Among them is Melissa Fumero, his co-star on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Fumero posted a heartfelt tribute on Insta, writing, "I will remember all the advice you gave me. I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all-time greatest laughs to have ever existed." She also shared several pics of herself and late star on set, showcasing their close friendship. Emmy Winner Andre Braugher Dies at 61; Actor Was Best Known For His Roles In Homicide and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Melissa Fumero Remembers Late Andre Braugher:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)