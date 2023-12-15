Andre Braugher's cause of death has been revealed by his publicist. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor died of lung cancer, as confirmed by his publicist to Variety. The report further states that the 61-year-old actor was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. Earlier reports had indicated that Andre died following a brief illness. Andre Braugher Dies at 61; Fans Mourn and Share Treasured Onscreen Moments of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor on X.

Andre Braugher’s Cause Of Death Revealed

