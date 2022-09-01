Charu Asopa took to Instagram today and announced that she and her husband Rajeev Sen are giving a second chance to their marriage. The actress shared a picture from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that see her posing with Sen and their little daughter. Asopa also shared a long note with the picture saying, 'happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good." Charu Asopa Reveals Why She Is Divorcing Her Husband Rajeev Sen.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

