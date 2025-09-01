Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as she does every year she paid her respects at the GSB Ganpati pandal in Mumbai this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. The actress was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and their visit quickly became the talk of social media with photos and videos going viral. Aishwarya looked graceful in a simple white ethnic suit, sporting a delicate bindi and bold red lipstick. Aaradhya was dressed in a charming mustard yellow kurta set. The mother-daughter duo was seen navigating through a sea of devotees, folding their hands in greeting and posing for a few selfies. “It feels so peaceful and blessed to be here,” Aishwarya shared with a warm smile as they offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, King’s Circle. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan Steal the Spotlight at Mumbai Airport in ‘Cap’ Look, As They Return to City After Holiday (Watch Videos)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Seek Bappa’s Blessings – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GSB Seva Mandal (@gsbsevamandalmumbai)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Visits GSB Ganeshotsav 2025 – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋Aishwarya(ऐश्वर्या)🦋 (@diehardfanofaishwaryarai_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted at GSP Seva Mandal – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋Aishwarya(ऐश्वर्या)🦋 (@diehardfanofaishwaryarai_arb)

