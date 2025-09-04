Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in London by many Hindu communities, featuring daily pujas, community gatherings and processions. The festival culminates with Ganpati Visarjan, often in the River Thames. Amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations, videos have emerged online showcasing Indians taking out a procession with dhol tasha on the streets of London. The passerby stopped to witness the gatherings and police officials were captured managing the crowd as the devotees were bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. Another video displayed how Ganpati Bappa was immersed in the river, leading a group of swans to move away. The videos went viral on Instagram, dividing the internet about taking out festival processions in a foreign land. While some appreciated the move, others criticised it, especially with the immersion of Lord Ganesha in the river, with netizens being concerned if the idol was eco-friendly. Another video showed Ganpati Visarjan in Wembley, where devotees gathered outside a temple, performing garba on the streets. Desi Baraat 'Shuts Down' Wall Street: 400-Person Grand Indian Wedding Procession Takes Over NYC Street.

Ganesh Visarjan in London's Ilford Lane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Anthwal (@sandeep_anthwal)

Immersion of Lord Ganesha During Ganpati Visarjan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Anthwal (@sandeep_anthwal)

Indians Perform Garba During Ganpati Visarjan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Anthwal (@sandeep_anthwal)

This Is How the Internet Reacted

Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: sandeep_anthwal/ Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)