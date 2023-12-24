Comedian Jayvijay Sachan, known for his appearances on TKSS alongside Kapil Sharma, has tied the knot with singer Abhiruchi Singh. The couple joyfully shared enchanting wedding photos on their Instagram, expressing gratitude to family and friends for making their dream day special. The caption on their post reads, "Finally married the love of my life, and I cannot express the love and gratitude I’m feeling." Chris Evans Gets Married to Alba Batispta in Intimate Wedding at Home!

Comedian Jayvijay Sachan Marries Singer Abhiruchi Singh

