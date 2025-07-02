The upcoming episode of the streaming sketch comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show will see cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal grace the couch. The cricketers who have been a part of the national squad will be seen sharing anecdotes, stories and engaging in banter during the course of the episode. Salman Khan, a True ‘Sikandar’! Actor Reveals Major Health Issues of Brain Aneurysm, AVM and Trigeminal Neuralgia on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show 3’, Says He Continues To Work (Watch Video).

The episode is all about unfiltered fun, with Kapil Sharma kicking things off by checking in with “Coach sir” Gambhir to make sure the boys are allowed to let loose. What follows is a barrel of laughs as Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal bring their dug out banter straight to Kapil’s couch. During the episode, Gautam Gambhir, who serves as the head coach of team India, and is known for his serious on-field persona, slips into a brand-new avatar that is witty, sharp, and unexpectedly hilarious.

Cricket Meets Humour in Upcoming Episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show 3’

From his one-liners to his playful jabs at Kapil, Gambhir brings out his side that has been never seen before. Rishabh Pant, who recently hit a ton at the Leeds match against England, will be seen throwing laughter googlies at Kapil and the audience, Yuzi Chahal with his mischievous smile is Pant’s partner in crime while Abhishek Sharma, the innocent newcomer plays safe, has a steady joke rate but is never too cheeky given the seniors around. Adding to the laughter riot are Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda as the iconic duo Sona and Mona, two glam characters who spark absolute mayhem on stage. Salman Khan Comments on Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Relationship in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3’ Premiere Episode – Here’s What He Says (Watch Promo).

Whether it’s teasing the guests or firing off one-liners, their chemistry is an unmissable laughter knockout! The true mic-drop moment of the episode comes when Sunil Grover walks in as Manjot Singh Sidhu, a spoofed-up version of Navjot Singh Sidhu. The audience erupts. With classic Sidhu-isms, a blinged-out outfit, and over-the-top flair, Manjot takes over the stage like only Sunil Grover can. The new episode will be available to stream on July 5 on Netflix.

