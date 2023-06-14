Tirthanand Rao, Renowned Actor and Comedian from The Kapil Sharma Show, made a suicide attempt during Facebook live session. In the live video broadcasted through his official Facebook page, Tirthanand Rao implicates a woman as the cause behind his current state of distress. During the live session, Tirthanand revealed that he was involved in a "live-in" relationship with the aforementioned woman, who allegedly subjected him to emotional blackmail and extorted money from him. According to reports, he said "I am burdened with a debt of Rs 3-4 lakh due to this woman. We've known each other since October last year. She even filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar, but I had no knowledge of the reasons behind it. She would also call me, insisting on meeting." The Kapil Sharma Show: Zakir Khan To Make A Special Appearance On Kapil Sharma's Show! (Watch Video)

Check Out The News Here:

Kapil Sharma's co-star Tirthanand Rao says he attempted suicide https://t.co/uQbmhVXnPp pic.twitter.com/DiLpLEOdwt — Dunya News (@DunyaNews) January 7, 2022

