Cinderella's trailer is here and we are so pleasantly surprised. Camila Cabello's presence makes it fantastical but what stands out is the twist in the tale. Cinderella doesn't live to marry the prince and get out of the messed-up life she leads. She wants to be something of her own, a dressmaker. It rights a lot of things that are wrong with the fairy tale and we are glad. Guess that's what happens when the director is a woman, Kay Cannon. The movie streams on Amazon Prime on September 3.

