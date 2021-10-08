Indian pacer Deepak Chahar got engaged to his ladylove Jaya Bhardwaj following the most romantic proposal during an IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The sweet moment when the 29-year-old cricketer went down his knees to propose to his girlfriend was captured on camera and it soon went viral. And along with it, the buzz around Deepak Chahar’s girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj. She is Siddharth Bhardwaj’s sister. Siddharth is a VJ, model, actor and television personality. You may remember Sidharth Bhardwaj from his stint in reality TV shows such MTV Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Siddharth took to Instagram to wish Deepak and his sister. He shared the proposal video of the pair and writes, “Words can’t describe my joy for my beautiful sister @jayab05 and @deepak_chahar9 so proud of your style of proposing shera!!! Cha gaya!! Let the life long celebrations begin !!!!! Love you both #congratulationsjayaanddeepak #congratsjaydee #mybeautifulsister.[sic]” He also shared a couple of more photos of Deepak and Jaya looking fab. Siddharth tagged both Deepak and Jaya's Instagram handles, though Jaya has not made her profile public yet.

Here's The Sweet Note by Jaya's Brother On Her Engagement With Deepak:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Bhardwaj🧿 (@theaslisidharth)

