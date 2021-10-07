Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after Chennai Super Kings' match against Punjab Kings in Dubai. It was quite a romantic moment for everyone to witness, but has everyone wondering who is the lucky girl who got proposed to in such a beautiful manner. Well here is everything you need to know about Jaya Bharadwaj.

Jaya is the sister of former Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla contestant Siddharth Bhardwaj. Unlike her brother, Jaya is quite away from the limelight. She reportedly works in a corporate firm in Delhi. The couple is thinking of getting engaged after they are back from the IPL.

Check Out The Video Of The Proposal Below:

Deepak Chahar proposed to his partner after the match. Congratulations guys❤️💍😭 pic.twitter.com/OFdq33yUIv — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) October 7, 2021

