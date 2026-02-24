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Former Splitsvilla Season 7 contestant and fitness enthusiast Mayank Pawar, who was also a Mr India and Mr Asia winner has passed away on February 23 at the age of 37, leaving fans shocked and heartbroken. The news was confirmed through his official Instagram account, which described him as “a brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many.” The cause of death has not been revealed. Mayank had won many admirers during his time on the reality show for his calm nature and sincerity. His emotional exit had even moved host Sunny Leone, who hugged him warmly. Co-host Nikhil Chinapa had also embraced him a rare moment on the show. A prayer meet is scheduled on February 25 at Valmiki Mandir in Delhi. 'Mary Kom', 'The Family Man' Actor Sunil Thapa Passes Away at 68.

Mayank Pawar Dies - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayank Pawar™ (@pawarmayank)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Mayank Pawar's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).