Dipika Kakar has rubbished reports of saying goodbye to her acting career post embracing motherhood. The TV star, who is currently expecting her first child, chatted with ETimes TV and cleared the air of quitting showbiz. "People misunderstood my comments from my previous interview that I've given up acting," she told the portal. Pregnant Dipika Kakar Reacts Angrily After Netizens Call Her Baby Bump ‘Fake’, Actress Asks ‘Kitni Negativity Phelaaoge?’ (Watch Video).

Dipika Kakar Is Not Quitting Acting:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)