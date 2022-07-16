Small-screen power couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are celebrating their first marriage anniversary in the picturesque locales of Edinburgh. The singer and social media personality posted a series of loved-up photos with his beautiful wife along with a romantic note. Rahul writes, “Happy 1st anniversary my love … 1 year has passed by and so fast… i am so blessed to have you as my life partner! Really want you and only you for agle 7 janam however cliche it sounds. 😛 Your inner beauty makes me shine everyday .. I love you wifey! To many more years of laughter happiness and cute moments together ..🥂❤️ #DisHul.” Rahul Vaidya married Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress, Disha on July 16, 2021.

View Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Romantic Photos

