Actress Disha Parmar, known for her role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, is relishing the joys of parenthood with baby Navya. Sharing a delightful moment, she posted a photo of herself receiving playful 'kicks and punches' from her little one. Although the pictures radiate happiness, fans are curious about the absence of daddy Rahul Vaidya from this joyful time. In September last year, Disha and Rahul celebrated the arrival of their first baby girl. Check out the adorable pictures shared by the actress below! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Disha Parmar Opens Up On Working During Pregnancy, Says ' I Am Enjoying Every Bit'.

Disha Parmar's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)