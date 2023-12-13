Divya Agarwal, the former Splitsvilla contestant who got engaged to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar in 2022, took to her social media on December 13 to announce her upcoming nuptials. While the wedding date remains a mystery, the announcement video hints at a star-studded affair filled with joy and unforgettable memories. The caption accompanying the video reads, "With the incredible couple on board, this star-studded union promises a night of joy and unforgettable memories." Divya Agarwal Gets Engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar, Flaunts Her Ring From the Dreamy Proposal (View Pics).

Divya Agarwal Announces Wedding With Apurva Padgaonkar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Wedding Invites | Save the Date | Digital Portraits 🧿 (@art.moulika)

