Bigg Boss OTT winner, Divya Agarwal has finally found love. Taking to social media on her 30th birthday, the actress revealed that she is engaged with businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. She shared pics from the dreamy proposal online and also was seen flaunting her ring. Have a look. Divya Agarwal Announces Breakup With Varun Sood, Says ‘I Don’t Blame Anyone’ (View Post).

Divya Agarwal Engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

