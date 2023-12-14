Actress Divyanka Tripathi is ringing in her 39th birthday today, and her husband Vivek Dahiya couldn't be happier celebrating the special day of his beautiful wife. Vivek took to his Instagram stories to share a sneak peek of their late-night celebration, featuring multiple cakes. Playfully tagging it as 'Divyanka Diwas,' the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor added a delightful touch to the occasion. Dressed in a stylish black and white ensemble, the cheerful Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is captured cutting the birthday cakes, creating a visual feast of joy and love. Vivek Dahiya Birthday: Divyanka Tripathi Surprises Her Husband With Midnight Birthday Celebration, Says ‘This Hardworking Man Deserves All the Love’ (Watch Video).

See Divyanka Tripathi's Late-Night birthday Celebration Photos

Divyanka Tripathi's Birthday Celebration

Divyanka Tripathi Cuts Her 39th Birthday Cake

