Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya arranged a serene and intimate midnight birthday celebration for her husband, Vivek Dahiya. The actress adorned their home with love, and she shared the delightful celebration on Instagram, proclaiming, "This hard-working, exhausted man deserves all the love and more! Birthday bring-in from last night." Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Looks Pristine in All Black - View Pic.

Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

