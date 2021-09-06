Television beauty Nia Sharma's much-awaited song, Do Ghoont is finally out! For the unaware, this track is a recreated version of an old hit and sees the hottie in her best avatar. The actress looks gorgeous in many colouful outfits in the party track and also dances supremely well. Not to miss, her expression.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)