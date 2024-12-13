TV stars Shalin Bhanot and Nia Sharma recently watched the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule at a theatre, and their shared movie experience has since gone viral on social media. Shalin, who was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, captured a heart-pounding action sequence featuring Allu Arjun’s remarkable stunts. As the tension built on-screen, Shalin turned the camera toward himself and Naagin actress Nia, revealing their genuine, animated reactions, much to the delight of their fans. Have a look! Allu Arjun As Shaktimaan? Mukesh Khanna Wants ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor To Play the Iconic Indian Superhero (Watch Video).

Shalin Bhanot & Nia Sharma Watch 'Pushpa 2' Together

View this post on Instagram

