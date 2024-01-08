Marvel's Echo is set to make a groundbreaking dual debut on Hulu and Disney+. Departing from the traditional release model, Marvel will launch all five episodes simultaneously on January 9 at 9 pm ET. Starring Alayua Cox, Vincent D'Onfrio, K Devery Jacobs, and Charlie Cox in pivotal roles, the series promises an unconventional narrative. This unique strategy aims to offer viewers an immersive binge-watching experience, unveiling the superhero saga in one fell swoop across the streaming platforms. Echo Trailer: Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez, Niece of New York Underworld's Kingpin Wilson Fisk Ready to Fight Crime and Evil in Marvel's New Series (Watch Video).

Watch Echo Trailer Here:

