In November 2024, TV actress Rupali Ganguly filed a legal notice against Esha Verma, seeking INR 50 crore in damages. Following this, Esha deleted all defamatory posts targeting the actress and made her Instagram account private. However, she has now made her account public again and shared a scathing post lashing out at her stepmother, referring to her as the ‘Evil Step Lady’. Esha expressed frustration over the next court hearing coinciding with her birthday, writing: “TY to the evil step lady for scheduling the next court date on my bday muah : So generous. Oh, and hi—thanks for monitoring me and violating social media policies for the last four months.”* For those unaware, the Anupamaa actress’ lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, recently revealed that the actress has obtained interim relief from the court in her defamation case against Esha. Rupali Ganguly-Esha Verma Controversy: ‘Anupamaa’ Actress Granted Interim Relief by Bombay HC in Defamation Case Against Her Step-Daughter; Sana Raees Khan Shares Details.

Esha Verma’s Instagram Post

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@eshav.official)

