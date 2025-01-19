Rupali Ganguly has won everyone's hearts with her acting in Rajan Shah's popular TV serial, Anupamaa. Her intense portrayal of the character has amassed her millions of followers across the country. The popular TV actress, however, was embroiled in a major controversy involving her step-daughter, Esha Verma, who made serious allegations against her. For the unversed, Esha is the daughter of Rupali Ganguly's husband, Ashwin Verma, and his first wife. The 26-year-old claimed that Rupali broke their family, prompting the actress to file an INR 50 crore defamation case against her. Now, there's a development in the case. Esha Verma Reacts After Stepmother Rupali Ganguly Files INR 50 Crore Defamation Case.

Rupali Ganguly Gets Interim Relief Against Esha Verma in Defamation Case

Esha Verma made several serious allegations against her step-mother Rupali Ganguly. She said that the actress stole her mother's jewellery, bullied her and made her life miserable. She went on to say that Rusdransh Verma is Rupali and Ashwin's illegitimate child. Following this, the Anupamaa actress made a big decision and filed an INR 50 crore lawsuit against Esha Verma. In the latest update, the Bombay High Court granted ad-interim relief to the actress in the defamation case. The recent ruling restrains Esha Verma from sharing any defamatory content about Rupali.

Rupali Ganguly Thanks Her Lawyer Sana Raees Khan

Bigg Boss 17 fame Sana Raees Khan, who is Rupali Ganguly's lawyer, commented on the update and said, "This relief ensures that false and damaging content in restrained from all platforms, reaffirming that the law safeguards individuals from unwarranted attacks on their reputation." ‘Not Just a Show but an Emotion’: Rupali Ganguly DENIES Rumours of Quitting ‘Anupamaa’, Urges Fans for Continued Support.

Granting an ad interim prohibitory injunction, the court ordered that Defendant No 1 (Esha Verma) and her representative are restrained from publishing, posting or disseminating any defamatory statements, posts, or videos against Rupali Ganguly through any medium, including social media. People and platforms engaging in perpetuating a defamatory campaign against the actress are directly or indirectly restrained.

