Dive into the radioactive chaos! Prime Video unveils the official trailer for Fallout, a new series inspired by the beloved video game saga. Join Lucy (Ella Purnell) as she battles the bizarre post-apocalyptic world. Meet Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) and Ma June (Dale Dickey) in this thrilling glimpse. The three-minute, 17-second trailer will witness dark humour and epic world-building. It will start streaming exclusively on Prime Video from April 11. The Fallout Trailer: Jenna Ortega-Maddie Ziegler Star In A Heart-Wrenching Film; Megan Park’s Directorial To Premiere On HBO Max On January 27 (Watch Video).

Watch Fallout Trailer Here

