The Fallout marks Megan Park’s directorial debut, starring Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler in the lead. The trailer gives a glimpse of how the lives of teenagers Vada Cavell and Mia Reed changes after a shootout happens in their school. It’s an emotional trauma that these young girls deal with in this heart-wrenching story. The film is all set to be premiered on HBO Max on January 27.

Watch The Trailer Of The Fallout Below:

