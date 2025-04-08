Bethesda Studio has released a "Fallout 76 Hotfix Notes" addressing some issues related to the Ghoul Within update released on March 18, 2025. The studio said that it fixed situations where "Red Specialist" caused other perks to unequip and the game stuck while completing "A Fresh Pair of Genes" Ghoul qu, and it also fixed the issue related to Daily Ops rotation. Bethesda Studio also said it fixed the Catalyst questline, which will not enter a state that is becoming incompletable. Fallout 67 Hotfix was released on April 7, 2025 (yesterday). PUBG Mobile Suspends 3,79,000 Accounts, Bans 9,620 Devices and Removes Cheat Ads in Latest Crackdown.

