Kevin Hart's film Fatherhood is all set to premiere on Netflix from June 18. It is a heartwarming, funny and emotional true story about a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world 'Fatherhood'. Helmed by Paul Weitz, the family-drama stars Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, and Paul Reiser.

Watch the Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)