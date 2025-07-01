(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ Fame Adnaan Shaikh and Wife Ayesha Welcome Baby Boy, Share Joyful News With Fans on Social Media (See Post)
Adnaan Shaikh, popular content creator and 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' fame, has embraced fatherhood! The influencer and his wife Ayesha welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Adnaan called it a blessing and thanked fans for their support and prayers. The couple got married in September 2023.
Socially Team Latestly| Jul 01, 2025 05:25 PM IST