Content creator and Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnaan Shaikh has embraced fatherhood! On Tuesday, Adnaan and his wife Ayesha welcomed their baby boy and shared the joyful news on Instagram. He posted a short video with the caption, “Allah has blessed us with our precious baby boy! Can’t express my feelings & emotions. Overwhelmed with gratitude—please keep him in your prayers.” The couple, who got married in September 2024, receives some much love and blessings from fans and well-wishers. The announcement quickly went viral, celebrating the couple’s new chapter as parents. Congratulations to them! Who Is Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife? Know About Ayesha Shaikh AKA Riddhi Jadhav Who Embraced Islam for Nikaah.

