After 17 long years, the main cast of one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time - FRIENDS - will come together for a reunion episode. After delays thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, HBO Max has confirmed the premiere of the episode on May 27 through a tantalising teaser.

It's been 17 years, but your Friends are back. Stream the #FriendsReunion on May 27 only on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/NmuXLIx6En — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2021

