Glamorous is the upcoming Netflix series starring YouTuber Miss Benny as Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man, and Kim Cattrall as beauty mogul Madolyn Addison. The upcoming series is all about glitz and glam and it shows how Marco lands in his dream job and tries figuring out what it really means for him to be queer. Glamorous is all set to be premiered on the streaming giant on June 22. Glamorous: Kim Cattrall To Star As Makeup Mogul in Netflix’s Comedy Drama Series.

Watch The Trailer Of Glamorous Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)