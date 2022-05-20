A new Godzilla series is in development for Apple TV+ according to Variety. The series is reportedly titled Godzilla and the Titans and will be a live-action series. Matt Shakman best known for WandaVision and Game of Thrones will direct two episodes of the series and will executive produce it as well. Godzilla Vs Kong Follow-Up Film to Feature British Actor Dan Stevens.

