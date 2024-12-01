The Fantastic Four: First Steps, scheduled for release on July 25, 2025, has officially wrapped its shooting. The Matt Shakman directorial stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. A new photo, reportedly from the wrap-up party, has emerged online, showing Pedro Pascal with a mysterious person. The face of the individual has been obscured with a crown emoji, adding to the intrigue. This is not the first instance of the film’s makers concealing an individual’s identity. Previously, photos and videos from the set showed a person being hurried past the camera, with his face hidden under a blanket. Fans are eagerly speculating about the identity of the mysterious cast member, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the film. ‘Avengers–Doomsday’: Robert Downey Jr Surprises Fans at SDCC 2024 To Announce His MCU Return As Doctor Doom (Watch Video).

Pedro Pascal at ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Wrap-Up Party

New photo of Pedro Pascal at the wrap party for ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ (📸: @cedarstacks) pic.twitter.com/4Tzm307bRM — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) November 30, 2024

From the Sets of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

oh i’m so normal literally going frame by frame on this fantastic four set video trying to prove to myself that it’s not tom (who has been in spain the past week)… pic.twitter.com/HMKl730L4d — beth || 🕰️ letting time pass (@BETHSLOKI) November 30, 2024

