Hotstar Specials Grahan trailer is finally out! The story of the web series is inspired by the Novel ‘Chaurasi’ by Satya Vyas, which revolves around a police inspector who is in charge of reinvestigation of an incident that happened during the 1984 Sikh riots. It stars actors like Pavan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain and Wamiqa Gabbi in main lead roles.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)