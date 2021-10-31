Many countries observe Halloween on October 31. Well, that scary day is here and celebs are all set to leave their fans spooked. Well, some might opt to set up Halloween décor and don particular costumes, whilst many others have decided to scare the hell out of everyone by keeping it minimal. Television actress Kavita Kaushik has a huge fan base not just for her acting skills but also for her fitness regime and that is through yoga. Well, the yoga pose that she has decided for Halloween 2021 will give you chills and make you scream tonight. The actress has shared quirky pictures on social media flaunting yoga poses and hinted her fans how she’s going to scare them on Halloween eve. It’s creative and spooky enough!

Kavita Kaushik’s Ideas For Halloween 2021 Eve

Happy Halloween , ye dikhegi tumko jab raat ko paani peene uthogey aaj 😝 pic.twitter.com/nxaFGdcFEU — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) October 31, 2021

