Halloween 2021 is here and many celebs are hosting Halloween-themed parties. For the bash, many are dressed up in Halloween costumes, set-up décor that gives spooky vibes and not to miss out the makeup that’s spooky enough too. Rannvijay Singha hosted Halloween-themed party for which his brother Harman Singh and also dear friends Varun Sood with girlfriend Divya Agarwal were seen in attendance. Rannvijay shared a picture on Instagram and gave a glimpse of their looks for Halloween 2021, it’s spooky and they look unrecognisable.

Rannvijay Singha, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, Harman Singha Celebrate Halloween 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

