Popular television actress Hina Khan is currently vacationing in South Korea, a destination every other Indian wishes to explore these days, thanks to the Hallyu wave and K-Drama effect. Like the rest of us, Hina Khan is also a K-pop fan and K-drama enthusiast who just couldn’t stop herself from visiting some iconic spots that only the beloved community would recognise. Hina, who has been sharing glimpses of her trip on Instagram, visited the famous BTS bus stop in Gangneung, where the music video for BTS’ song "You Never Walk Alone" was shot. She also visited Jumunjin Beach, where the iconic red card scene from the K-Drama Goblin was filmed. The actress even recreated the scene with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. Well, we are convinced that Hina Khan is a true K-Drama fan! Meanwhile, Hina Khan, who visited Kashmir just days before the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, showed her strong support for the Indian Armed Forces and their retaliation with Operation Sindoor. ‘I Am Not Anything if I Am Not an Indian’: Hina Khan Slams Pakistani Fans Threatening To Unfollow Her for Supporting Her Country Amid India-Pakistan Conflict (See Post).

Hina Khan Visits BTS Bus Stop in Gangneung

Photo Credit: Instagram

Hina Khan Recreates ‘Goblin’ Scene With Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Photo Credit: Instagram

