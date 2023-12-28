Actress Hina Khan recently provided an update on her health to fans through an Instagram post. She shared a photo of her thermometer displaying a high-grade fever of 102 degrees. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay Reboot star revealed that she has been experiencing challenging nights with persistent fever, and there has been minimal improvement. Expressing her weakness, she requested her followers to keep her in their prayers and assured them that she would soon bounce back into action. Hina Khan Calls Her Debut Single 'Barsaat Aa Gayi' Surreal Experience.

Hina Khan's Instagram Story

Hina Khan Instagram Story

