Hina Khan took to her social media, informing one and all that she will be taking a break from social media post her father, Aslam Khan's demise. She thanked everyone for their love and support in these dark times. The actress also added that her social media will be handled by her team for keeping the fans updated about her upcoming projects and work commitments.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan Instagram

