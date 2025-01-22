Hina Khan regularly makes an impact with her impeccable sartorial choices, and the actress is constantly raising the fashion bar. Her latest appearance is no different. The actress, in her latest video, oozes boss babe vibes in a striped blue suit and pairs it with a classic and crisp white shirt. She completes the look with a matching skirt featuring a back slit. She accessorises the look with black heels, exquisite rings, stud earrings, and ear cuffs. Her minimalistic makeup, featuring warm and earthy tones, enhances her pretty features and complements the outfit. Her hair, styled to perfection, finishes the look with finesse. View Hina Khan’s video below. Hina Khan Serves Up Ethnic Glam in Pink Saree, Actress Slays in the Stunning Traditional Ensemble (View Pictures).

Hina Khan Oozes Boss Babe Vibes in Formal Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

