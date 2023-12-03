Producer Boney Kapoor will grace the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, joining judges Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora. In a promo shared by the makers, we see Arjun Kapoor showering love on his father via a video message, leaving Boney teary-eyed. The episode will also mark the first time Arjun's girlfriend Malaika shares the stage with Boney Kapoor. Check it out. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: From Shiv Thakare, Aamir Ali to Urvashi Dholakia, Check Out Complete List of Confirmed Contestants Here!

Boney Kapoor on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

