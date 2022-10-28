The content on Indian Television has started getting diverse and the audience is introduced to dynamic content every passing day. Now, Sony TV is all set to remake acclaimed Turkish series 1001 Nights (Binbir Gece), titled Katha Ankahee. The series has already been adapted over 50 countries and will now be introduced in Hindi. Sony TV shared a motion poster of the same on its social media handles where it earlier introduced the male lead character Viaan and now, brings forth Katha.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)