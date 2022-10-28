Neeraj Pandey dropped the trailer of his next project Khakee :The Bihar Chapter, which will stream on Netflix. The crime series stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni and many more in important roles. The show focuses on an epic tussle between a gang lord and a police officer. Narco-Saints Trailer: Ha Jung Woo and Park Hae Soo’s Netflix Series To Release on September 9! (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

