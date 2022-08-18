Narco-Saints is a Korean series set to release on Netflix on September 9. It's about an entrepreneur who gets framed for crimes related to a drug lord. The NIS approach the entrepreneur with the secret mission off. The trailer for Narco-Saints is now out.

Watch Video Here:

