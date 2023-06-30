Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma is the first finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. As per reports, the TV star has won ticket to finale task and cemented his spot in KKK 13's finals. Earlier, it was reported Shiv Thakare is also in finale of the show. So, are Aishwarya and Shiv locking horns in KKK 13 finale. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma Shares Pics With Her Fave Rohit Shetty From Cape Town!

Aishwarya Sharma Wins Ticket to Finale:

