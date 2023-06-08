Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will be soon airing on Colors TV. Currently, all the contestants of the reality show are busy shooting for Rohit Shetty hosted KKK in Cape Town, South Africa. Now, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma, who happens to be part of the latest season, dropped a few pics with her 'favourite' from the sets and they look ah-mazing. Going by the clicks, seems like they share a great camaraderie. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Akash Jagga and Shradha Shinde In Talks To Play Lead Roles Post Generation Leap - Reports.

Aishwarya Sharma With Rohit Shetty:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

