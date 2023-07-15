The most awaited show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, is all set to air from tonight. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, this year KKK has been shot in Cape Town. Celebrities namely Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan and many more will be part of stunt-based show. You can watch season 13 of Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors TV tonight (July 15). Fans can tune in to watch the episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM IST. Additionally, KKK 13 will also stream on Voot Select and Jio Cinema. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: GHKKPM's Aishwarya Sharma Is First Finalist of Rohit Shetty's Stunt-Based Reality Show – Reports.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on Colors TV:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)