The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 is out on Disney+ Hotstar and audiences are loving every bit of it. Featuring cousins Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on the 'kouch', their episode has been tagged as 'entertaining' by netizens. Right from Arjun spilling beans about girlfriend Malaika Arora to Sonam dropping bombs one after another, Twitterati are going aww over the Kapoor's on Karan Johar's talk show. Check it out. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 6: Arjun Kapoor Calls Sonam Kapoor A Mess – Here’s Why (Watch Promo Video).

'Entertaining'

Sonam Kapoor was so entertaining with her chaos on #KoffeeWithKaran7😂 - Revealing that celebs call up media to capture their airport looks - Dismissing Ek villain as thirst trap - Saying present Bollywood doesn’t take risk - Shamshera as ‘Some film’ Brahmastra as Shiva part 1😭 pic.twitter.com/QElV73UBd2 — koilak (@koilak2) August 11, 2022

'Hilarious'

#KoffeeWithKaran7 A good episode on Rakshabandhan Day. #SonamKapoor was Hilarious and im glad she didn't take Alia's name as a top actress. — Upasana 🧡 (@a_bit_whiny) August 11, 2022

'Refreshing'

And this is why I was certain @sonamakapoor would bring back the charm of the show. She was so refreshingly honest and relatable!@arjunk26's candour never fails to impress me ♥️#KoffeeWithKaran7 pic.twitter.com/VLJIqHSEiN — NS 💃🏻🎼📚 (@NivedithaSrknth) August 11, 2022

'Fun'

#SonamKapoor and #ArjunKapoor's #KoffeeWithKaran7 episode was fun watching unlike other episodes of the season. — Chirag Sehgal (@ChiragSehgal20) August 11, 2022

